DAX Marginally Lower As Investors Await Clues On Rate Cuts

January 23, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy meeting due later this week for signals on when the central bank will consider its first interest-rate cut.

The downside remained capped after media reports suggested that Chinese policymakers are weighing measures to stave off a slump in the country's stock markets and boost investor confidence.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 16,681 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session. The euro traded near one-week high against the dollar.

Among the prominent gainers, meal delivery company HelloFresh jumped more than 6 percent Siemens Energy rallied 3.3 percent, Volkswagen rose about 1 percent and Zalando added 2.7 percent.

