DAX Marginally Lower After PMI Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday amid growing Sino-U.S. tensions and no agreement in talks over a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

Meanwhile, German business activity expanded for a fourth month running in May as a services sector revival more than offset decline in manufacturing activity, in Europe's largest economy, a preliminary survey showed earlier today.

The HCOB German flash composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 54.3 in May from 54.2 in April - expanding at the fastest pace in over a year. Analysts were looking for a reading of 53.5.

The benchmark DAX was down 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,204 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.