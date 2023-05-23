DAX Marginally Lower After PMI Data

News & Insights

May 23, 2023

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday amid growing Sino-U.S. tensions and no agreement in talks over a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

Meanwhile, German business activity expanded for a fourth month running in May as a services sector revival more than offset decline in manufacturing activity, in Europe's largest economy, a preliminary survey showed earlier today.

The HCOB German flash composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 54.3 in May from 54.2 in April - expanding at the fastest pace in over a year. Analysts were looking for a reading of 53.5.

The benchmark DAX was down 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,204 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

