DAX Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade As Bond Yields Rise

(RTTNews) - German stocks are swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade on Monday, with investors making cautious moves after bond yields climbed higher following France's newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stepping down hours after unveiling his cabinet.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bund rose to 2.73% this morning following the latest political developments in France.

Investors are also digesting the latest batch of regional economic data.

The benchmark DAX was up 8.40 points or 0.03% at 24,394.71 a little while ago.

BMW is gaining 1.85%. Hannover Rueck is up 1.8% and Munich RE is rising 1.7%.

Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Telekom, MTU Aero Engines, Siemens Energy, Qiagen, RWE, Allianz, Deutsche Boerse and Siemens are up 0.4 to 1%.

Infineon Technologies, BASF, Daimler Truck Holding, Vonovia, Bayer and Deutsche Bank are down 1 to 2%.

Survey data from S&P Global showed Germany's construction sector contracted in September as growth in the civil engineering being more than offset by sustained downturns in housing and commercial activity.

The HCOB construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose moderately to 46.2 in September from 46.0 in August.

Meanwhile, the HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI fell to 46 in September 2025, from 46.7 in the previous month, indicating a further contraction in the sector.

Data from Eurostat showed eurozone retail sales edged up 0.1% month-over-month in August 2025, recovering from a revised 0.4% decline in July. On an annual basis, retail trade growth slowed sharply to 1% in August, marking the weakest year-on-year increase since July 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.