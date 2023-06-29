DAX Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday after global central bankers reaffirmed their resolve to fight inflation, warning rates may need to rise further.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there was "more restriction coming" and successive rate rises were not off the table.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also made hawkish remarks while in contrast, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda noted that there's still some distance to go to consider an exit from ultra-easy stimulus.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,952 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.

Euro zone bond yields edged higher today after preliminary data showed inflation rose in five economically important German states in the month of June.

Sweden's crown hit a record low after the Riksbank modestly raised its policy rate and accelerated bond sales.

