DAX Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Monday even as the latest data indicated the coronavirus infection rate was rising again after loosening restrictions.

Germany has seen regional spikes in cases linked to slaughterhouses and nursing homes, official data showed Sunday, just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country could gradually return to normal.

The benchmark DAX was up 8 points at 10,912 after climbing 1.4 percent on Friday.

Wirecard shares soared 8 percent after the payments system provider announced a reshuffle of its management board amid multiple regulatory probes into financial disclosure.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex tumbled 2.7 percent. With supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic affecting its business, the company said it was unclear when it could issue a new outlook for the current year.

Consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA declined 1.8 percent after its sales declined nominally by 0.8 percent to 4.9 billion euros during the first quarter.

