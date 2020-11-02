DAX Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in early trade Monday as investors watched the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis and awaited the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in polls.

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for the virus.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he said.

England is set to enter a month-long lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of a second wave of the pandemic.

The benchmark DAX was up 14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,570 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.

Medical-equipment maker Siemens Healthineers was moving lower after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.