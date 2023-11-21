DAX Marginally Higher Ahead Of Nvidia's Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks were marginally higher on Tuesday ahead of speeches from a number of European Central Bank officials, the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its November meeting and Nvidia's earnings.

The benchmark DAX was up 16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,918 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

Banks traded lower, with Commerzbank falling around 1 percent.

Defense contractor Rheinmetall rallied 3.5 percent after releasing its 2026 strategy.

Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were down between half a percent and 1 percent.

New car sales in the EU rose for a fifteenth consecutive month in October on the back of strong demand in France, Italy, and Spain, monthly data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed earlier today.

New car registrations grew 14.6 percent year-over-year to 855,484 units in October. This was well above the 9.2 percent growth in September.

