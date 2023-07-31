DAX Marginally Higher Ahead Of Key Inflation And GDP Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited inflation and gross domestic product readings from the eurozone for directional cues. Meanwhile, German retail sales registered an unexpected fall in June, figures from Destatis revealed earlier today.

Real retail turnover logged a monthly drop of 0.8 percent in June, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent.

Compared to June 2022, the retail sales volume fell 1.6 percent, which was slower than economists' forecast of 2.7 percent decrease.

German import prices declined at the fastest pace in nearly 14 years in June while export prices posted a 0.9 percent fall in June, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in May - separate data showed.

The benchmark DAX was up 3 points at 16,473 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.

