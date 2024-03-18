News & Insights

DAX Marginally Higher Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday ahead of key Eurozone inflation data due out later in the day and the Fed and Bank of England policy meetings due this week. The flash estimate showed that Eurozone inflation softened to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent in January.

Eurozone foreign trade data is also due. The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 16.8 billion in December.

The benchmark DAX was up 26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,962 after finishing marginally lower on Friday.

The euro inched lower against the dollar in European trade following last week's warmer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

In corporate news, reinsurer Hannover Re was marginally higher after it posted higher full-year net income and forecast improved results for FY24.

