DAX Marginally Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

December 13, 2023 — 03:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing marginal gains in cautious trade on Wednesday ahead of Eurozone industrial production data for October and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision due later in the session.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

That said, the dot plot, a grid of members' projections for the fed funds rate, coupled with Chair Jerome Powell's comments should offer markets more clarity on when the Fed could begin cutting rates next year.

Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) decisions also remain under investors' radar, with the ECB expected to cut its growth and inflation forecasts.

The benchmark DAX was up 22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,814 after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.

Chemicals giant BASF rallied 3.2 percent after UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy".

