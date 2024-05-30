News & Insights

DAX Marginally Higher Ahead Of Eurozone Unemployment Data

May 30, 2024

(RTTNews) - German stocks were marginally higher on Thursday ahead of unemployment and economic confidence survey results from the euro area due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,497 after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Bayer shares rose 1.3 percent.

The pharmaceutical and life sciences major announced that its clinical stage cell therapy unit BlueRock Therapeutics LP's investigational cell therapy bemdaneprocel to treat Parkinson's disease has received the U.S. FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation.

Science and technology major Merck KgaA declined 1.6 percent. The company has signed a non-binding MOU with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to further progress in life sciences advance scientific collaboration.

