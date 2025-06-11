Markets

DAX Up Marginally In Cautious Trade As Traders Await U.S. Inflation Data

June 11, 2025 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced Wednesday morning, reacting positively to the news about top U.S. and Chinese officials reaching a framework to implement the Geneva consensus.

However, with the mood turning a bit cautious, the market pared some gains and was up just marginally a little while ago.

The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 24,088.02, retreated amid cautious moves by investors, and was at 24,048.67, up 14.58 points or 0.06% from previous close.

If approved, the Sino-U.S. deal will remove some restrictions on China's rare earth exports and unwind a few recent U.S. export bans.

Top officials from the world's two major economies were engaged in negotiations in London on Monday and Tuesday to arrive at a mutually agreeable framework that will help ease trade tensions.

Gains in German market are just marginal as investors await the full outcome of Sino-US talks. Also, the mood is cautious ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day.

Rheinmetall is gaining about 3.3%, and Bayer is up 3.1%. Heidelberg Materials and MTU Aero Engines are up 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

Siemens Energy, Deutsche Bank, RWE, Porsche, Daimler Truck Holding, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Vonovia and Qiagen are up with moderate gains.

Sartorius, Fresenius Medical Care, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Boerse, Adidas, Deutsche Telekom, Hannover Rueck and Munich RE are down 0.4 to 0.8%.

