DAX Little Changed As Retail Sales Disappoint

May 31, 2024 — 04:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday after data showed retail sales in the country dropped sharply in April.

Destatis reported that German retail sales fell by 1.2 percent month-on-month in April, surprising economists who had expected a 0.2 percent fall.

Germany's import prices declined at the weakest pace in the current sequence of decreases, which started in March 2023, while export prices registered an annual fall of 0.2 percent, separate set of data revealed.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 18,499 after edging up 0.1 percent on Thursday.

The yield on Germany's Bund, the euro zone benchmark, held steady near six-month highs ahead of inflation readings on both sides of the Atlantic.

