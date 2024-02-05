DAX Little Changed On Weak Trade Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Monday after official data showed the country's exports and imports declined more than expected in December.

Exports posted a monthly decrease of 4.6 percent in December, in contrast to the 3.5 percent increase in November. Shipments were expected to drop 2.0 percent.

Likewise, imports fell 6.7 percent, reversing a 1.5 percent gain in November. Economists had forecast imports to drop moderately by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the German Composite PMI fell to a three-month low in January.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 16,928 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday. In corporate news, Delivery Hero shares rallied 1.7 percent.

The online service provider for food ordering and delivery reported a rise in preliminary Gross Merchandise Value for the full year, supported by healthy order growth in many of its geographies.

