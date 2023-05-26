DAX Little Changed On US Debt Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks inched lower in cautious trade on Friday after reports suggested that U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy are edging close to a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Investors also awaited a slew of U.S. data due later in the day, including a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark DAX was down 18 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,781 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 was little changed after closing the first quarter of 2023 in line with expectations and confirming its full-year outlook.

The dollar edged lower in European trade but was on course for its third consecutive weekly gain amid speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise rates again in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.