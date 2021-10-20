DAX Little Changed On Inflation Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with inflation worries in focus after data showed the country's producer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1974 on strong energy prices.

Producer prices increased 14.2 percent year-on-year in September after rising 12 percent in August, Destatis reported. Prices were expected to gain 12.7 percent.

This was the highest growth since October 1974, when prices surged 14.5 percent amid the first oil crisis.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 2.3 percent, much faster than the 1.5 percent increase in the previous month and the economists' forecast of 1 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,535 after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.

Banks traded weak, with both Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling around 1 percent. Automakers also fell broadly, with Volkswagen down more than 1 percent.

