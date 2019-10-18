DAX Little Changed On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as weak Chinese data rekindled growth worries and investors watched the latest developments on the Brexit front.

China's GDP grew 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after rising 6.2 percent in the second quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This was the slowest growth since early 1990s.

Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling to sell his new Brexit deal to skeptical members of the U.K. Parliament ahead of a crucial vote on Saturday.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,667 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

In stock-specific action, automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent after Renault cut its full-year revenue and profit forecast amid a broad-based slump in auto sales.

In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus increased in August reflecting higher primary income and trade in services, the European Central Bank reported today.

The current account surplus increased to EUR 27 billion from EUR 22 billion in July.

