DAX Little Changed On Middle East Conflict Fears

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East after Iran fired ballistic missiles targeting two military bases of Israel and the headquarters of Mossad.

Israel and Iran have issued threats of retaliation against one another, pushing longstanding concerns over escalation towards a regional war to new heights.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 19.229 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, GEA Group shares rallied 3.3 percent. The technology supplier for food processing and a wide range of other industries on its capital markets day said it achieved its mid-term financial goals of Mission 26 growth strategy ahead of 2 years.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group fell 1.2 percent despite securing an order for 66 MW in Scotland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.