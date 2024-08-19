DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

News & Insights

August 19, 2024 — 04:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Monday after logging in strong gains last week on easing concerns over the health of the U.S. economy.

Traders braced for another data-heavy week, with the FOMC minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole likely to provide additional clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for France, Germany, Britain, and the Eurozone may also influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 18,323.63 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.

Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank rising 1.3 percent and peer Deutsche Bank adding half a percent.

Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were up between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent.

