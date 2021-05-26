DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday after several Federal Reserve officials talked down prospects for inflation, piling pressure on Treasury yields.

Investors await a batch of U.S. data including revised growth estimates for more clues to economic recovery and the interest rate outlook.

Closer home, European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta has downplayed expectations of an imminent policy shift even though the economic outlook is improving.

"Only a sustained increase in inflationary pressures, reflected in an upward trend in underlying inflation and bringing inflation and inflation expectations in line with our aim, could justify a reduction in our purchases," Panetta said in an interview with Nikkei published today.

The benchmark DAX edged up 4 points to 15,469 after rising 0.2 percent to a new closing high in the previous session.

Delivery Hero shares rose half a percent. Spanish q-commerce startup Glovo said it would take over the online food ordering company's businesses in Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Romania and Serbia, and acquire certain assets of its Croatian operations.

