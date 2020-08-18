DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as regional coronavirus cases continued to rise and escalating tensions between the United States and China fueled pessimism on the outlook for global growth.

In economic releases, Germany's machinery exports declined sharply in the second quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from the engineering industry association, VDMA, showed.

Machinery exports decreased 22.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, following a moderate 5 percent fall in the first quarter. In the first six months of 2020, machinery exports were down 14.1 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 8 points at 12,929 after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Cyclicals such as banks and automakers were broadly lower.

Evotec gained 1.8 percent. The German company and Novo Nordisk have agreed on a strategic collaboration on the discovery and development of new therapeutics for patients with chronic kidney disease.

