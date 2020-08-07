DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders banning transactions with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat.

A resurgence of coronavirus cases and uncertainty over a new U.S. stimulus package also kept underlying sentiment cautious ahead of key U.S. job numbers due tonight. The benchmark DAX slid 8 points to 12,584 after losing half a percent the previous day.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank as well as automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen all fell over 1 percent.

Deutsche Telekom jumped 2.8 percent after TMobile US Inc said it added more monthly phone subscribers than expected in the second quarter. Deutsche Telekom owns 43 percent stake of TMobile.

In economic releases, German exports and imports grew at faster rates in June, data from Destatis showed. Exports advanced 14.9 percent sequentially, following May's 8.9 percent increase. Shipments were forecast to grow 13.3 percent in June.

At the same time, imports growth advanced to 7 percent from 3.6 percent in May. This was slower than economists' forecast of 10.9 percent rise.

The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 14.5 billion from EUR 7.5 billion a month ago. The expected level was EUR 10.1 billion.

Germany's industrial production grew at a faster pace in June, another report revealed. Industrial production advanced 8.9 percent month-on-month in June, faster than the 7.4 percent increase seen in May. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 8.1 percent.

