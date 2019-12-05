DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed with a negative bias on Thursday as investors were discouraged by mixed signals on a U.S. -China "phase-one" trade deal.

Meanwhile, Germany's manufacturing new orders declined in October, defying expectations for further increase, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed today.

Factory orders fell a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month following a 1.5 percent increase in September, which was revised from the initially reported 1.3 percent gain. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent gain.

After a pair of weak economic reports underlined growing fears for U.S. economic outlook, investors now await the closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due Friday to see how well the world's largest economy is holding up amid a global slowdown.

The benchmark DAX was little changed at 13,139 after rallying 1.2 percent the previous day.

