DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were flat to slightly lower on Monday as U.S.-China trade tensions dragged on and U.S. tariffs on European imports loomed.

Solid manufacturing data from China as well as positive German retail sales figures helped to support underlying sentiment to some extent.

Germany's retail sales recovered as expected in August, data from Destatis revealed today.

Retail turnover grew 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in August, in contrast to 0.8 percent drop in July.

Separately, Germany's unemployment unexpectedly dropped in September, figures from the Federal Labor Agency showed.

The number of unemployed decreased by 10,000 persons, while economists were looking for a rise of 5,000.

The benchmark DAX was virtually unchanged at 12,380 after gaining 0.8 percent on Friday.

Evotec shares were rising after the drug discovery and development company and Indivumed GmbH announced they have reached the first milestone in their joint collaboration to identify new therapeutic targets for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

