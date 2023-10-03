News & Insights

DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

October 03, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors reacted to gloomy regional data released the previous day and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,249 after losing 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Heavyweight banks were subdued, with Commerzbank falling nearly 1 percent. Automakers BMW and Mercedes Benz were seeing marginal gains while Volkswagen dropped 0.6 percent.

The euro traded lower as investors weigh an uncertain economic outlook.

Rising wages in the euro zone are underpinning inflation in the bloc but wage growth will likely moderate in the coming months, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told an event in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius earlier today.

