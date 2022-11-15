DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks held largely steady on Tuesday, a day after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that the U.S. central bank will likely soon slow its interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, data from Destatis showed earlier today that German wholesale price inflation eased in October to reach its lowest level in eight months.

Wholesale prices climbed 17.4 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 19.9 percent spike in September.

Moreover, this was the slowest rate of increase since February, when prices had risen 16.6 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 8 points at 14,320 after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Wind turbine maker Nordex edged up slightly despite reporting losses of €200m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the first nine months of 2022.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE fell 1.6 percent after the mass media and digital firm slipped to a loss in the third quarter.

Leoni AG, a cable and harnessing maker, dropped half a percent after reporting a wider loss for the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.