DAX Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Monday, with concerns over climbing COVID-19 cases across much of Asia and mixed data from China keeping investors nervous.

India's daily spike of coronavirus cases dropped below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days, but the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease.

Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions amid fresh virus outbreaks.

Overnight data out of China showed factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations.

The benchmark DAX was little changed with a negative bias at 15,414 after rallying 1.4 percent on Friday.

Bayer AG shares fell 2.2 percent. The company lost its second appeal of the three jury verdicts finding that the company's Roundup weed killer causes cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.