DAX Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Earlier today, China's Commerce Ministry said in a brief notice that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and agreed to continue talks on the Phase 1 deal.

Meanwhile, German consumer confidence is set to improve in December, survey data from market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 9.7 points, as expected, from 9.6 in November.

Both economic and income expectations showed a marked increase, while propensity to buy remained at a high level despite marginal losses.

"The exceptionally high levels of consumer confidence among German consumers have significantly contributed to preventing a recession in Germany in the third quarter," Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at GfK, said.

The benchmark DAX was down 6 points at 13,240 after gaining 0.6 percent on Monday.

