Markets

DAX Little Changed In Cautious Trade

November 22, 2022 — 04:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors digested mixed signals from ECB policymakers on the central bank's future interest-rate path.

After several ECB officials hinted at slower rate hikes, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann has backed another 75-bps rate hike at the next rate-setting meeting in December.

The euro rose against the dollar in European trade, holding above two-week lows amid grim outlook for European services and manufacturing.

The benchmark DAX was down 15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,364 after declining 0.4 percent on Monday.

Thyssenkrupp shares slumped 4.6 percent after activist fund Cevian cut its stake in the industrial engineering company to less than 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.