DAX Little Changed With German Politics In Focus

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday after posting sharp gains in the previous session.

Politics were in focus, with opposition leader Friedrich Merz accusing Chancellor Olaf Scholz of seeking to delay an early election until March purely for party political advantage.

Merz not only rejected Scholz's approach and reiterated his demand for a January vote, given that Europe's biggest economy urgently needs additional measures to restore meaningful growth.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 19,344 after rallying 1.7 percent in the previous session.

Telecom service provider Freenet surged 6.2 percent after lofting its full-year outlook.

Property firm Deutsche Wohnen edged up slightly after narrowing its nine-month loss.

Channel powerhouse Bechtle AG dropped half a percent after reporting a fall in Q3 profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.