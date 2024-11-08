News & Insights

Markets

DAX Little Changed With German Politics In Focus

November 08, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday after posting sharp gains in the previous session.

Politics were in focus, with opposition leader Friedrich Merz accusing Chancellor Olaf Scholz of seeking to delay an early election until March purely for party political advantage.

Merz not only rejected Scholz's approach and reiterated his demand for a January vote, given that Europe's biggest economy urgently needs additional measures to restore meaningful growth.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 19,344 after rallying 1.7 percent in the previous session.

Telecom service provider Freenet surged 6.2 percent after lofting its full-year outlook.

Property firm Deutsche Wohnen edged up slightly after narrowing its nine-month loss.

Channel powerhouse Bechtle AG dropped half a percent after reporting a fall in Q3 profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.