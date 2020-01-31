DAX Little Changed As US Issues Red Alert Over China Virus

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Friday despite the United States issuing a Level 4 warning, its highest, urging Americans to avoid travel to China as a wave of panic and infections increase.

Meanwhile, after three and a half years of political turmoil, the United Kingdom officially ends its 40-year membership of the European Union at 11 pm today.

The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,182 after declining 1.4 percent the previous day.

In economic releases, Germany's retail sales declined more than expected in December, data from Destatis revealed today.

Retail sales decreased 3.3 percent sequentially in December, reversing a 1.6 percent rise in November. Sales were expected to drop moderately by 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail turnover growth eased to 0.8 percent from 2.7 percent. Economists had forecast the annual rate to accelerate to 4.5 percent.

