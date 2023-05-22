News & Insights

DAX Little Changed As US Debt Ceiling Talks Continue

May 22, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on debt ceiling talks in the United States.

Traders also monitored political developments in Greece after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the national election but failed to reach the majority.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 16,263 after climbing 0.7 percent to scale a new peak in the previous session.

Banks rallied, with Commerzbank climbing 3 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 0.6 percent.

Sartorius AG tumbled 4 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equal-weight", citing destocking risks.

Tech stocks traded weak, with Infineon falling around half a percent after China banned some sales of Micron Technology products, citing significant network security risks.

