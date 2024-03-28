News & Insights

DAX Little Changed As Retail Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday after retail sales posted an unexpected decline in February,

Data from Destatis revealed that Germany's retail sales decreased 1.9 percent from January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 2.7 percent in real terms, worse than economists' forecast of 0.8 percent drop.

The benchmark DAX was down 3 points at 18,473 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

Stratec shares fell about 1 percent. The maker of analyzer and automation systems for In-Vitro-Diagnostic registered a decline in net profit for the full year, due to a fall in sales and increased expenses.

Wind turbine maker Nordex Group declined 1.4 percent despite securing a 264 MW order from Lithuania.

Kontron, a IoT technology company, tumbled 3.5 percent after announcing its full-year results for the fiscal year 2023.

