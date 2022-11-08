DAX Little Changed As Focus Shifts To US Midterm Elections

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors look towards the U.S. midterm elections later in the day.

Analysts expect a Republican victory, which could change the political climate.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,541 after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Schaeffler AG, a maker of rolling element bearings for industries, jumped 6.5 percent after saying that it is axing 1,300 jobs globally to rein in fixed costs and reduce overcapacity.

Pharmaceutical and life sciences firm Bayer tumbled 3 percent after its earnings narrowly topped estimates.

Manz AG fell about 1 percent after its nine-month EBITDA declined to 6.8 million euros from 17.7 million last year.

Munich Re gained 1.5 percent after confirming its 2022 profit guidance.

Henkel gave up nearly 2 percent despite raising its 2022 forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.