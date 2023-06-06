DAX Little Changed As Factory Orders Fall

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as weak U.S. data released overnight rekindled growth worries.

Closer home, Germany's manufacturing orders decreased further in April, but the fall was less severe than expected.

Factory orders fell a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed. That was much less severe than the 2.2 percent slump economists had forecast.

The decline for March was revised to 10.9 percent from 10.7 percent.

Compared to the same month last year, factory orders shrunk 9.9 percent in April following an 11.2 percent decline in March.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,975 after declining half a percent in the previous session.

