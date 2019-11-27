DAX Little Changed As China Data Disappoints

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday after official data showed China's industrial profits declined at a faster pace in October largely due to falling producer prices and slowdown in production and sales growth.

China's industrial profits decreased 9.9 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 5.3 percent decrease in September. This was the third consecutive decrease. During January to October, industrial profits logged an annual fall of 2.9 percent.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat as upbeat comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on trade fanned hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities.

The benchmark DAX was down 1 point at 13,237 after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.

Germany's import prices declined at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, data from Destatis revealed today.

Import prices decreased 3.5 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 2.5 percent decline seen in September, driven by a 23.4 percent annual decrease in energy prices.

Export prices fell 0.2 percent year on year after staying flat in September.

