DAX Little Changed As Brexit Talks Resume

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as Brexit negotiations resume in Brussels to get a deal ready for a crucial EU summit that starts Thursday. Any deal will need approval from the British parliament.

The benchmark DAX was up 8 points at 12,637 after rallying 1.2 percent the previous day.

BMW gained half a percent, Daimler edged up 0.3 percent and Volkswagen rallied 1.2 percent after industry data showed Europe passenger car sales rebounded in September.

Passenger car registrations advanced 14.5 percent year-on-year in September, in contrast to an 8.4 percent decrease in August.

However, the strong growth was driven by a low base comparison as registrations logged a sharp decline in September 2018.

Wirecard AG gained 1 percent. The payments giant said an article published by the Financial Times is a compilation of a number of false and misleading allegations.

The Group noted that Financial Times had raised similar defamatory articles earlier also, which were fully refuted.

