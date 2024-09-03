News & Insights

DAX Little Changed Ahead Of US Manufacturing PMI Data

September 03, 2024 — 04:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as populist wins in state election injected fresh uncertainty.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the results of two regional elections that saw big wins for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and losses for his coalition "bitter" and urged mainstream parties to form governments without "right-wing extremists".

Investors also await more U.S. economic data, including the latest manufacturing and services sector PMIs and Friday's non-farm payrolls report for August to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's rate cut later this month.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 18,926 after edging up 0.1 percent to set a new record close on Monday.

