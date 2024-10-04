DAX Little Changed Ahead Of US Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as Middle East tensions persisted, and investors looked ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day that could decide the path of U.S. interest rates.

Economists currently expect the report to show employment rose by 140,000 jobs in September after an increase of 142,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.2 percent.

The dollar hovered near a six-week high while oil prices steadied, after having surged 5 percent the previous day as U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. was discussing possible strikes by Israel on Iran's oil industry.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 19,023 after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

