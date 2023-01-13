DAX Little Changed Ahead Of GDP Data

Markets

January 13, 2023 — 03:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Friday as signs of slowing U.S. inflation fueled bets the Federal Reserve would take a softer approach to its aggressive rate-hike policy.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,071 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.

Bond yields traded mixed ahead of the release of 2022 gross domestic product estimates later in the session.

Rational AG, a manufacturer and retailer of combi steamers and ovens, jumped 2.2 percent. The company reported that its preliminary sales revenues for fiscal 2022 increased 31 percent year-on-year.

United Internet allied 3.4 percent. Reuters reports that the company's web hosting subsidiary Ionos wants to begin the process for an initial public offering (IPO) this month.

