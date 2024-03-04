News & Insights

Markets

DAX Little Changed Ahead Of ECB Meeting

March 04, 2024 — 03:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Monday, heading into the European Central Bank meeting this week that could see communication changes.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 17,726 after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday. In corporate news, chemicals firm Evonik added 1.4 percent after an announcement that it would cut up to 2,000 jobs globally by 2026 in order to reduce costs.

Henkel was marginally lower after the chemical and consumer goods company warned of slower sales growth this year.

Delivery Hero shares soared 5.6 percent. The online food ordering and delivery company has launched a finance transaction that will amend and extend its 1.1-billion-euro equivalent term facilities and raise around 500-million-euro equivalent term facility.

Rheinmetall gained 1.2 percent. The company said it has won an order to supply a European member of NATO with multiple rocket launcher ammunition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.