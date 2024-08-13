DAX Little Changed Ahead Of Key US Inflation Readings

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday as investors reacted to a slew of earnings and awaited key U.S. inflation data this week for directional cues.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 17,743 after finishing on a flat note the previous day.

Chemicals distributor Brenntag dropped 1.1 percent after lowering its full-year guidance.

Consumer goods group Henkel added half a percent after posting solid second-quarter results with strong gross margin growth.

Evotec rallied 3.6 percent. The drug maker announced significant advancements in its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, focusing on developing a pipeline based on molecular glue.

As a result of performance and program-based milestones, Evotec will receive a total of $75 million in payments.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera rose over 2 percent. The global leader in electrolysis technologies reported a 12 percent increase in order intake in Q3 2024.

Meal-kit maker HelloFresh soared 10 percent after its second-quarter results beat estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.