DAX Jumps Over 2% On China Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Monday, with financials leading the surge after data showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, adding to signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Renewed hopes of more U.S. stimulus measures also buoyed sentiment, with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying there is a chance she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin can still reach a deal before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The benchmark DAX jumped as much as 310 points, or 2.5 percent, to 12,779 after losing 1.1 percent on Friday.

Lender Commerzbank soared 5.1 percent and Deutsche Bank surged 6.2 percent.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen climbed 3-4 percent as the dollar held near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies ahead of a barrage of economic data due this week, and the U.S. presidential debate, scheduled to begin Tuesday.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG advanced 6.1 percent. The electronics manufacturing company said it has signed a framework agreement with a manufacturer of thin-film solar modules.

