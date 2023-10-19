DAX Index: US Treasury Yields and the Middle East Conflict Signal a Bearish Open

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The DAX declined by 1.03% on Wednesday, ending the session at 15,095.

Hawkish Fed bets and the Middle East conflict overshadowed better-than-expected economic indicators from China.

The theme will remain the same for the Thursday session, with government bond yields and crude oil prices likely to guide the markets.

DAX Wednesday Overview

On Wednesday, the DAX declined by 1.03%. Reversing a 0.09% gain from Tuesday, the DAX ended the day at 15,095.

Middle East Conflict Overshadowed China Stats

Better-than-expected economic indicators from China supported a positive start to the day for the DAX. However, any market relief was brief.

Sticky Eurozone inflation figures for September aligned with expectations of a higher-for-longer ECB interest rate path. A more hawkish interest rate path would likely exacerbate the euro area macroeconomic environment.

Rising 10-year US Treasury yields, stemming from the US retail sales figures, contributed to a pullback in the DAX. Concerns over a widening Middle East conflict added to the negative market sentiment.

Later in the day, housing sector numbers failed to move the dial, while FOMC member commentary drew interest. FOMC members continued to support a higher-for-longer interest rate trajectory.

US equities ended the day in negative territory on Wednesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 saw losses of 0.98% and 1.34%. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid by 1.62%

The Wednesday Market Movers

Adidas rallied 3.16% after cutting its projected loss for 2023 and raising its revenue forecast.

Sartorius AG ended the session with another hefty loss, falling 3.49%. On Friday, Sartorius AG tumbled by 13.28% after revising its full-year forecast.

Thursday Focus: Middle East and the Fed

Economic data from China will influence market risk sentiment for the second session. September house prices could fuel risk aversion. Economists forecast house prices to increase by 0.1% year-over-year. An unexpected decline would weigh on riskier assets. The real estate sector accounts for over 30% of the Chinese economy.

However, oil prices and 10-year US Treasury yields will likely continue to guide the markets on Thursday.

The Fed and the US Economic Calendar in the Spotlight

US economic indicators and Fed speeches also warrant consideration. US jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing numbers will be in focus. Tighter labor market conditions would align with the market bets on a more hawkish Fed rate path.

FOMC member speeches will also move the dial. FOMC voting member Philip Jefferson is on the calendar to speak before the closing bell.

Beyond theeconomic calendar corporate earnings and news updates from the Middle East will influence investor sentiment.

The futures markets point to a bearish start to the Thursday session. The DAX and the Nasdaq mini were down 72 and 11 points, respectively.

Short-Term Forecast

The Middle East conflict remains the key driver near-term. However, central bank policy intentions and the euro area economic backdrop remain considerations. Sticky inflation and hawkish monetary policy expectations would support the near-term bearish trend.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals.

A breakout above the 15,245 resistance level could lead to a move towards the 200-day EMA and the 15,459 resistance level. Dovish fed commentary, and a de-escalation in the Middle East would drive demand for riskier assets.

However, hawkish Fed bets and an escalation in the Middle East conflict would leave the 15,058 support level in play.

The 14-day RSI reading of 39.18 indicates a DAX fall to the 15.058 support level before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 191023 Daily Chart

The DAX sits below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals. A DAX break below the 15,058 support level would support a fall below 15,000.

However, a DAX beak above the 15,245 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA.

The 38.29 14-4 hour RSI reading indicates a DAX fall through the 15,058 support level before entering oversold territory.

DAX 191023 4-Hourly Chart

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

