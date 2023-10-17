DAX Index: US Retail Sales, Fed Rate Hike Bets, and the Middle East in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The DAX gained 0.34% on Monday, ending the day at 15,238.

ZEW Economic Sentiment figures and ECB commentary to impact the DAX on Tuesday.

However, US retail sales, Fed speeches, and the Middle East conflict could influence DAX’s short-term outlook.

DAX Monday Overview

On Monday, the DAX gained 0.34%. Partially reversing a 1.55% slide from Friday, the DAX ended the day at 15,238.

Hopes of Containing the Middle East Conflict Delivered Late Support

It was a testy start to the Monday session. Fears of an escalation in the Middle East conflict weighed on riskier assets early in the European session. German wholesale prices added to the negative sentiment.

A more marked decline in wholesale prices aligned with expectations of a German economic recession. Trade data for the Eurozone came in weaker than forecasted, contributing to the morning losses.

However, hopes of diplomatic efforts to contain the Middle East conflict shifted investor sentiment later in the session.

Dovish Fed commentary contributed to the late recovery. FOMC voting member Patrick Harker continued to support a Fed hold on interest rates.

US equities ended the Monday session in positive territory. The Dow and the S&P 500 gained 0.93% and 1.06%, with NASDAQ Composite Index rising by 1.20%.

The Monday Market Movers

Bank stocks led the Monday session. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rallied by 4.82% and 1.73%, respectively. News of RBC upgrading UBS to outperform drove demand for bank stocks.

However, Sartorius AG continued to see heavy losses, falling 3.23%. On Friday, Sartorius AG tumbled by 13.28% as investors responded to the downward revision to its full-year forecast.

Euro Area Economic Sentiment and the ECB in Focus

ZEW Economic Sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone will draw investor interest on Tuesday. A larger-than-expected fall in the German sentiment figures will test the buying appetite for DAX-listed stocks.

Economists forecast the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index to fall from -79.4 to -80.8 in October.

With the German economy in the spotlight, ECB commentary also warrants consideration. ECB Executive Board members Luis de Guindos and Kerstin af Jochnick are on the calendar to speak. Hawkish comments on interest rates would pressure the DAX.

US Retail Sales and Fed Speeches May Fuel Fed Rate Hike Bets

However, US retail sales figures and Fed speeches may have more impact on riskier assets.

Better-than-expected consumer spending figures could reignite bets on a Fed interest rate hike. Economists forecast retail sales to increase by 0.3% in September vs. +0.6% in August.

With the US economy in focus, Fed speeches need consideration. The recent CPI Report and a pickup in consumer spending could pressure the Fed into a rate hike.

FOMC members Thomas Barkin, Michelle Bowman, and John Williams are on the calendar to speak.

However, investors must monitor news updates from the Middle East. An escalation in the conflict would fuel a flight to safety and leave the DAX in negative territory.

The futures markets are pointing to a mixed Tuesday session. The DAX is up 14 points, while the NASDAQ mini was down 20 points.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term trends for the DAX hinge on news updates on the Middle East conflict and Fed interest rate expectations. An escalation in the conflict and better-than-expected US retail sales figures would leave the DAX under pressure.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals.

A move through the 15,245 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the 200-day EMA and 15,459 resistance level. Selling pressure will likely cap the upside at 15,450. The 200-day EMA is confluent with the 15,459 resistance level.

However, better-than-expected US retail sales and hawkish Fed commentary would pressure the DAX.

Failure to break above the 15,245 resistance level would leave the 15,058 support level in play.

The 14-day RSI reading of 43.43 supports a DAX move to the 15,058 support level before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 171023 Daily Chart

The DAX remains below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals. A DAX breakout from the 15,245 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA.

However, a fall below 15,200 would support a move to the 15,058 support level.

The 45.91 14-4 hour RSI reading indicates a DAX move to the 15,058 support level before entering oversold territory.

DAX 171023 4-Hourly Chart

