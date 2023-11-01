DAX Index: The US Labor Market to Take Center Stage Pre-Fed

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The DAX rose by 0.64% on Tuesday, ending the session at 14,810.

Corporate earnings countered weak euro area economic indicators on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, US labor market figures will warrant consideration before the Fed interest rate decision and press conference.

DAX Tuesday Overview

The DAX rose by 0.64% on Tuesday. Following a 0.20% gain on Monday, the DAX ended the day at 14,810.

German Retail Sales and Eurozone GDP Disappoint

German retail sales figures unexpectedly declined in September, fueling bets on a prolonged economic recession. GDP figures from France and for the Eurozone also disappointed.

However, corporate earnings countered the disappointing economic indicators. BASF rallied despite a fall in Q3 core earnings and a downgrade to its full-year outlook. Investors showed relief on fears of worse results and a more significant downgrade to the outlook. Qiagen also contributed with better-than-forecasted earnings and revenues.

US economic indicators failed to send the DAX into negative territory despite inflationary signals. Market bets on the Fed holding interest rates unchanged at 5.5% on Wednesday supported riskier assets.

On Tuesday, the Dow rose by 0.38%. The Nasdaq Composite Index and the S&P 500 gained 0.48% and 0.65%.

The Tuesday Market Movers

BASF and Qiagen ended the session with gains of 5.31% and 4.45%, respectively. Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers were also front-runners, rising by 1.02% and 1.20%. Restructuring plans for Siemens Energy offered support. However, Siemens Energy AG declined by 0.78% on plans to sell some of its stake in Siemens Ltd, an Indian-listed company.

The auto sector had a mixed session. Mercedes Benz Group fell further following the disappointing earnings results. Mercedes Benz Group declined by 0.27%, with BMW falling by 0.09%. However, Porsche and Volkswagen saw gains of 0.48% and 0.70%, while Daimler Truck Holding ended the day flat.

Focus Shifts to the Federal Reserve

On Wednesday, the US labor market will be in focus ahead of the Fed interest rate decision. ADP employment change and JOLTs Job Openings will garner investor interest. Better-than-expected figures could fuel inflationary jitters after the numbers from Tuesday.

Economists forecast the ADP to report a 150k increase in employment. However, economists expect JOLTs Job Openings to fall from 9.61 million to 9.25 million.

The numbers are out before the Fed interest rate decision and press conference. Market bets on the Fed holding interest rates unchanged could continue supporting riskier assets.

There are no economic indicators from the euro area to influence investor sentiment.

Beyond the economic calendar, the US earnings calendar also needs consideration. CVS Health Corp. (CVS), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), and Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) are among the big names releasing earnings results.

The futures markets point to a mixed start to the Wednesday session. The DAX gained 48 points, while the Nasdaq mini fell by 21 points.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term trends depend on the Fed’s interest rate decision. A hawkish Fed could affect DAX-listed stock buyer appetite amid a worsening macroeconomic environment.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals.

A DAX break above the 14,957 resistance level would support a return to 15,000. Bets on the Fed holding interest rates at 5.5% and Fed caution ahead would drive demand for riskier assets.

However, better-than-expected US labor market figures could test sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

A break below the 14,575 support level would support a move toward the 14,200 support level.

The 14-day RSI reading of 37.56 suggests DAX fall to the 14,575 support level before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 011123 Daily Chart

The DAX sits below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals. A DAX move through the 14,957 resistance level and the 50-day EMA would signal a return to 15,000. Selling pressure will likely intensify at 14,900. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the 14,957 resistance level.

However, a break below the 14,575 support level would bring the 14,200 support level into play.

The 46.73 14-4 hour RSI reading suggests a DAX drop below the 14,575 support level before entering oversold territory.

DAX 011123 4-Hourly Chart

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.