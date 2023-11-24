DAX Index: The German Economy and the US Services Sector in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The DAX gained 0.23% on Thursday, ending the session at 15,995.

German GDP and Ifo Business Climate Index numbers will draw interest on Friday.

Later in the session, US Services PMI numbers could influence sentiment toward the Fed rate path.

Thursday DAX Overview

The DAX rose by 0.23% on Thursday. Following a 0.36% gain on Wednesday, the DAX ended the day at 15,995.

Euro Area Private Sector PMIs Offer Relief

On Thursday, prelim private sector PMIs for Germany and the Eurozone provided investor relief. Better-than-expected PMI numbers raised hope of an improving macroeconomic environment. Nonetheless, the private sector continued contracting at a marked pace, signaling an economic recession.

Later in the European session, the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes supported buyer appetite for DAX-listed stocks. A more cautious ECB eased fears of a higher-for-longer rate path.

There were no US economic indicators to consider. The US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Thursday Market Movers

The auto sector was among the worst-performing sectors. Porsche fell by 0.97%, with BMW and Volkswagen ending the day down 0.12% and 0.21%, respectively. Mercedes Benz Group slipped by 0.07%. Despite better-than-expected PMI numbers, recessionary jitters weighed on the outlook for demand.

However, bank stocks had a mixed session. Deutsche Bank declined by 0.02%, while Commerzbank ended the day up 0.95%.

The German Economy in Focus

On Friday, the German economy will be in the spotlight. Finalized Q3 GDP and business sentiment figures will draw investor interest. Upward revisions to preliminary GDP figures could provide early support to the DAX.

However, the Ifo Business Climate Index must signal an improving outlook to support gains. Economists forecast the Ifo Business Climate Index to increase from 86.9 to 87.5.

With the German economy in focus, ECB commentary also needs monitoring. ECB President Christine Lagarde is on the calendar to speak. Forward guidance on inflation, the economy, and interest rates needs consideration.

US Private Sector PMIs to Fuel Fed Policy Bets

On Friday, US private sector PMIs will also move the dial. The US services sector will draw more interest, accounting for over 70% of the US economy.

An unexpected rise in the Services PMI could ease bets on a May Fed rate cut. However, investors must consider the subcomponents. A decrease in price pressures and an increase in service sector activity would benefit riskier assets. Softer price pressures would ease the need for a hawkish Fed rate path. A pickup in service sector activity would support hopes of a soft landing.

Economists forecast the US Services PMI to fall from 50.6 to 50.4 in November.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term trends will likely hinge on the US private sector PMI numbers. An unexpected rise in service sector activity but softer price pressures would support buyer demand. However, euro area recessionary fears remain a headwind for the DAX.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, with the EMAs sending bullish price signals.

A DAX break above the 16,004 resistance level would support a move to the trend line.

The German economy and the US services sector are focal points on Friday.

However, a drop below the 15,900 handle would bring the 15,694 support level into view.

The 14-day RSI reading of 73.35 shows the DAX in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at 16,000.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 241123 Daily Chart

The DAX held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A DAX break above the 16,004 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the trend line.

However, a fall below the 15,900 handle would bring the 15,694 support level into view.

The 76.45 14-4 hour RSI shows the DAX in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at 16,000.

DAX 241123 4-Hourly Chart

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.