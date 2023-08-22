Dax Index: Markets Brush Off PBoC, Awaiting Jackson Hole; DAX Stocks in Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

DAX bullish stride: The Monday gain of 0.19% partially reversed a Friday 0.65% drop, concluding at 15,603.

German July producer prices dipped 1.1%, a steeper fall than the anticipated 0.2% decline.

Fed chatter and Jackson Hole Symposium: Spotlight on FOMC member Barkin, Bowman, and Goolsbee and potential market sways.

Monday’s Session Overview

It was a relatively bullish Monday session for the DAX gaining 0.19%. Partially reversing a 0.65% loss on Friday, the DAX wrapped up the day at 15,603. A bearish afternoon session saw the DAX retreat from a morning high of 15,710 on rising bond yields.

Investors brushed aside disappointing PBoC moves to support the ailing Chinese economy. On Monday, the PBoC cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by ten basis points to 3.45% versus an expected 15 basis point cut. Notably, the PBoC left the five-year LPR unchanged at 4.20% versus an expected cut to 4.05%.

German producer prices for July also failed to spook investors despite a more marked decline. In July, German producer prices slid by 1.1% (June: -0.3%). Economists forecast producer prices to fall by a more modest 0.2%.

While falling energy prices, compared with the Ukraine war-fueled surge in 2022, contributed to the more marked decline, producer prices (ex-energy) declined by 0.4%, reflecting a weakening demand environment.

However, uncertainty toward Fed monetary policy intentions and rising government bond yields capped the upside. There were no US economic indicators to influence, with tech stocks on the move ahead of NVIDIA (NVDA) earnings results later today.

The DJIA fell by 0.11% on Monday, while the NASDAQ Composite Index and S&P 500 gained 1.56% and 0.69%, respectively.

Monday’s Market Movers

DAX 220823 Daily Chart

It was a mixed session for the auto sector. Continental AG enjoyed a breakout session, rallying 5.87%. BMW and Mercedes-Benz Group saw gains of 1.01% and 0.78%, respectively. Porsche rose by a modest 0.10%, while Volkswagen bucked the trend, falling by 0.05%.

It was also a mixed session for the banks. Commerzbank gained 1.49%, while Deutsche Bank fell by 0.74%.

Continental AG was the best performer on reports of plans to offload the ContiTech car unit as part of reorganization plans to boost profitability.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

There were no economic indicators from China to spook investors today. However, the lack of economic indicators leaves China and government bond yield-related chatter to set the tone.

In the European session, euro area economic indicators include Eurozone current account numbers for June. However, we don’t expect the stats to influence buyer appetite. With the lighteconomic calendar ECB Executive Board member commentary would draw interest. No ECB members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving comments to the media to influence.

In the US session, US housing sector figures for July need consideration. The numbers should have a limited impact on the DAX and market risk sentiment barring another marked decline in existing home sales. Economists forecast existing home sales to decline by 0.5% following a 3.3% slide in June.

With the Jackson Hole Symposium looming, Fed chatter will influence. FOMC members Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, and Austan Goolsbee are on the calendar to speak today. Tom Barkin is an alternate member of the Committee, leaving Bowman and Goolsbee to move the dial.

DAX Technical Indicators

After the bullish Monday session, the DAX sat above the 15,600 – 15,525 support band. However, DAX remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

Looking at the 14-4H RSI, the RSI sits at 37.19, reflecting bearish sentiment, with selling pressure overweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the EMAs signaling a fall through the 15,600 – 15,525 support band to give the bears a run at sub-15,500.

DAX 220823 4-Hourly Chart

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

