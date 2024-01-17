DAX Index: Futures Flash Red as China GDP Numbers Set the Tone

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The DAX fell by 0.30% on Tuesday, ending the session at 16,572.

Easing bets on a March Fed rate cut and uncertainty towards ECB interest rate goals affected buyer appetite for riskier assets.

On Wednesday, Eurozone inflation, US retail sales, and central bank commentary warrant investor attention.

Overview of the DAX Performance on Tuesday

The DAX fell by 0.30% on Tuesday. Following a 0.49% loss on Monday, the DAX ended the session at 16,572.

German ZEW Economic Sentiment Failed to Counter ECB Chatter

On Tuesday, finalized German inflation numbers for December drew early investor interest. The annual inflation rate accelerated from 3.2% to 3.7% in December, aligned with preliminary numbers.

However, ZEW Economic indicators signaled improving sentiment toward the German economy. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index increased from 12.8 to 15.2. Economists forecast the Economic Sentiment Index to fall to 12.0. The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index slipped from 23.0 to 22.7. Economists forecast a fall to 21.9.

However, investors brushed aside the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index numbers. Concerns about the timing of an ECB interest rate cut affected buyer appetite for DAX-listed stocks.

Hawkish Fed Chatter Contributed to the Tuesday Loss

On Tuesday, FOMC member Christopher Waller downplayed the chances of a March Fed rate cut. Waller called for careful and methodical policy moves, suggesting a less dovish Fed rate path. Investors brushed aside US economic indicators despite the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index tumbling from -14.5 to -43.7 in January.

10-year US Treasury yields responded to FOMC member Waller’s comments, ending Tuesday up 2.78% to 4.0628%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index and S&P 500 ended the day down 0.19% and 0.37%, respectively. The Dow fell by 0.62%.

The Tuesday Market Movers

Commerzbank tumbled by 4.90%, with Deutsche Bank ending the session down 0.52%. Investor reaction to reports of a possible Commerzbank-Deutsche Bank merger influenced.

Concerns about central bank plans to delay interest rates cuts impacted tech and consumer-related stocks. Online retailer Zalando SE and Adidas saw losses of 3.10% and 2.09%, respectively.

Infineon Technologies and Siemens Energy AG fell by 0.56% and 3.22%, respectively.

However, auto stocks had another mixed session. Porsche slid by 1.68%. Mercedes-Benz Group and Volkswagen declined by 0.23% and 0.18%, respectively.

BMW bucked the trend, gaining 0.25%. Rheinmetall AG rose by 1.52% amidst increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Eurozone Inflation and the ECB in Focus

On Wednesday, the finalized inflation numbers for the Eurozone will draw investor interest. Upward revisions to preliminary numbers could ease expectations of an H1 2024 ECB rate cut. According to preliminary numbers, the annual inflation rate accelerated from 2.4% to 2.9% in December.

Beyond the numbers, investors must consider ECB commentary throughout the session. ECB President Christine Lagarde is on the calendar to speak on Wednesday.

The US Retail Sales and Fed Speakers

On Wednesday, US retail sales will garner investor interest. Better-than-expected numbers could further ease bets on a March Fed rate cut. A less dovish Fed rate path could affect buyer demand for DAX-listed stocks. Economists forecast retail sales to increase by 0.4% after a 0.3% rise in November.

Beyond the numbers, FOMC member commentary also needs monitoring. FOMC members Michael Barr, Michele Bowman, and John Williams are on the calendar to speak. Investors will likely be sensitive to calls for a delay to Fed rate hikes to assess progress on inflation.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term DAX trends hinge on Eurozone inflation, US retail sales, and central bank commentary. Reducing bets on ECB and Fed rate cuts could deliver more DAX losses. Investors must also consider the economic outlook, with recessionary fears lingering.

In the futures, the DAX and Nasdaq mini were down 67 and 39 points, respectively. Economic indicators from China will set the tone for the Wednesday session. The economy expanded by 5.2% year-over-year in Q4, missing a 5.3% forecast.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A DAX breakout from the Monday high of 16,736 would bring the DAX all-time high (AHT) of 17,003 into play.

Investors must consider Eurozone inflation, US retail sales, and central bank commentary.

However, a break below the 16,470 support level would support a fall to the 50-day EMA.

The 14-day RSI reading of 50.91 indicates a DAX move to the 17,000 handle before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 170124 Daily Chart

The DAX remained below the 50-day EMA while sitting above the 200-day EMA, sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price trends.

A DAX breakout from the 50-day EMA would bring the January 11 high of 16,840 into play.

However, a break below the 16,470 support level would support a fall toward the 16,290 support level.

The 44.04 14-4 hour RSI indicates a DAX fall through the 16,400 handle before entering oversold territory.

DAX 170124 4-Hourly Chart

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.