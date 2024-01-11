DAX Index: Futures Flash Green ahead of the US CPI Report

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The DAX gained 0.01% on Wednesday, ending the session at 16,690.

Concerns about the German economy left the DAX flat-footed on Wednesday.

On Thursday, investors will focus on the ECB Economic Bulletin and the US CPI Report.

Overview of the DAX Performance on Wednesday

The DAX gained 0.01% on Wednesday. After a 0.17% loss on Tuesday, the DAX ended the session at 16,690.

Euro Area Economic Indicators and the ECB

On Wednesday, economic indicators from France and Italy sent favorable signals. French industrial production increased by 0.5% in November, reversing a 0.3% decline in October. Retail sales in Italy rose by 0.4% in November after a 0.4% increase in October. The numbers contrasted with recent German economic indicators that signaled a German recession.

On Wednesday, the BGA lobby group reported that German wholesalers are projecting a 2% decline in revenues for this year, following a 3.75% drop last year. BGA president Dirk Jandura reportedly said,

“The results of our current company survey are alarming. While other economies have already recovered, Germany is stuck in an economic deadlock.”

ECB commentary also left the DAX with a modest gain for the Wednesday session. ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos talked about the risks to the outlook, saying,

“Soft indicators point to an economic contraction in December too, confirming the possibility of a technical recession in the second half of 2023 and weak prospects for the near-term.”

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also raised concerns about the near term.

There were no US economic indicators to influence the appetite for DAX-listed stocks.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 0.75%. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended the day up 0.45% and 0.57%, respectively.

The Wednesday Market Movers

Concerns about the economy left online retailer Zalando SE down 1.67%, with tech stock Infineon Technologies falling 1.18%.

Bank stocks had a mixed Wednesday session. Commerzbank slid by 2.09%, while Deutsche Bank gained 0.39%.

Autos also had a mixed session on concerns about the economy. Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW saw losses of 1.32% and 0.91%, respectively. Porsche declined by 0.52%. However, Volkswagen rose by 0.04%.

ECB Economic Bulletin and Industrial Production in Focus

On Thursday, industrial production numbers from Italy will garner investor interest. A larger-than-expected fall in industrial production could pressure the DAX. Economists forecast industrial production to fall by 0.2% in November after falling by 0.2% in October.

However, the ECB Economic Bulletin may have more impact. Views on inflation, the economic outlook, and interest rates need consideration. Investors must also monitor ECB commentary.

US Economic Calendar: US CPI Report in the Spotlight

On Thursday, the US CPI Report warrants investor attention. Recent US economic indicators tempered bets on a March Fed rate cut. Hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers could further reduce the chances of a Q1 rate cut. A more hawkish Fed rate path projection could test buyer demand for riskier assets.

Economists forecast the US annual inflation rate to rise from 3.1% to 3.2% in November. However, economists predict the core inflation rate to soften from 4.0% to 3.8%.

The investor focus will be on the CPI Report. Nonetheless, investors must consider the jobless claims data. A sharp increase in jobless claims could counter the effect of a pickup in inflationary pressure. Economists forecast initial jobless claims to increase from 202k to 210k in the week ending January 6. An increase to 210k would leave the US CPI Report to dictate sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

In the futures, the DAX and Nasdaq mini were up 96 and 62 points, respectively.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term DAX trends will hinge on the US CPI Report and central bank commentary. Softer-than-expected US inflation numbers could raise bets on a March Fed rate hike, a boon for riskier assets.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A DAX return to the 16,800 handle would support a move to the all-time high (AHT) of 17,003.

The ECB Economic Bulletin, the US CPI Report, and central bank commentary are in focus.

However, a fall through the 16,600 handle would give the bears a run at the 16,470 support level.

The 14-day RSI reading of 59.73 suggests a DAX move to the 17,000 handle before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 110124 Daily Chart

The DAX sat above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

A DAX break above the 16,800 handle would bring the ATH of 17,003 into play.

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would give the bears a run at the 16,470 support level.

The 52.68 14-4 hour RSI suggests a DAX move to the 17,000 handle before entering overbought territory.

DAX 110124 4-Hourly Chart

